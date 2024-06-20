UNFORGIVEN 4?

Could a fourth “Unforgiven” be in Metallica’s future?

James Hetfield was asked this question on a recent episode of ‘The Metallica Report’ podcast, and the frontman didn’t say no.

Hetfield said in response to whether the “Unforgiven” saga is over, “I’m not dead! I’m not dead yet, so it’s not finished.”

He added, “‘Unforgiven III’ is obviously about self-forgiveness and I didn’t have any of that, especially in the first one.

‘II’ was kind of the middle ground.

‘Unforgiven III’ [was about] ‘How can I forgive you if I can’t forgive myself?’ That is kind of the wrap-up to that, but there could be more. I don’t know.”