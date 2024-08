You’ll have to buy a book to hear the final song from Alex and Eddie Van Halen.

Alex Van Halen will debut that song for the audiobook release of his upcoming memoir, “Brothers.”

The book will feature the brothers’ final song together, simply called “Unfinished.”

According to the book’s publisher, HarperCollins, the song is “the last piece of music they wrote together” before Eddie’s death in 2020.

“Brothers” will be released on October 22.