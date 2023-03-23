Underoath premieres video for new “Let Go” single

Underoath has premiered the video for “Let Go,” the band’s latest single.

The clip finds the Underoath members rocking out together in a tiny room as they nearly fall over each other’s instruments, giving it a real basement punk show vibe. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

“Let Go” dropped earlier in March as Underoath launched their Blind Obedience headlining tour. The group’s most recent album is last year’s Voyeurist, which spawned the single “Hallelujah.”

Following the Blind Obedience tour, Underoath will join up with Falling in Reverse to play select dates on the summer Popular Monstour.

