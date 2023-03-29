Underoath guitarist James Smith out of the band: “This saddens me to say”

Underoath guitarist James Smith has parted ways with the band.

In an Instagram post, Smith writes, “After 20 years of music and friendship, I was informed that I’m no longer a member of Underoath.”

“This saddens me to say, but unfortunately is where we have ended up,” Smith continues. “I appreciate everyone who, at any moment in their lives, have felt inspired, accepted, comforted, and energized by the music we created and the shows we performed together.”

Smith joined Underoath in 2003, played with the group through their 2013 breakup and returned for their 2015 reunion.

“The memories I have from this ride are more than anyone could ever expect in a lifetime,” Smith’s post concludes. “I genuinely thank you all for being a part of it.”

Underoath just premiered a new single called “Let Go” earlier this month. They’re currently on their U.S. Blind Obedience headlining tour.

