Underoath announces US tour

Underoath has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The outing will be co-headlined by The Ghost Inside and runs from July 16 in Chicago to August 19 in Santa Ana, California.

The bill also includes We Came as Romans, as well as the new band Better Lovers, which features members of Every Time I Die and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Underoath777.com.

Underoath released their latest album, Voyeurist, in 2022. They dropped a new single, “Let Go,” in March.