The unbuckled driver of a speeding car is lucky to be alive this morning (Thursday) after flipping his vehicle end-over-end and ending up along side the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center. Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS the driver was south on 70th Street when he hit an embankment, flipped, slide the vehicle across Highway 2 on the hood, ending up on the south side of Highway 2. Alcohol was a factor. The driver went to the hospital for non-life threatening head injuries.