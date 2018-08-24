UN-L Fraternity Cited For Hazing

A complaint of hazing on UN-L’s campus. Our media partner, 10/11 NOW reports a potential pledge to the Delta Tau Delta fraternity got sick after a weekend of drinking with other pledges at the fraternity’s house and an off-campus site. The complaint says prospective new fraternity members were made to drink alcohol for 4 days straight. Alcohol is banned from campus and university housing. The fraternity has not been suspended, but it has been stripped of its student housing designation, meaning freshmen members cannot live in the fraternity house.

