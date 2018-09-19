UN-L College of Architecture Transforms Downtown Parking

Starting in early Friday morning, the transformation of downtown P Street will unfold. By 9am, sixteen parking stalls along P Street will be transformed by second-year College of Architecture students into inhabitable design installations for PARK(ing) DAY 2018. The College of Architecture with sponsorship by AIA Lincoln invites the public to join them on Friday, September 21st to come and enjoy the students’ installations that add value to the city street.

Lincoln’s PARK(ing) Day is part of a global event where citizens, designers and activists collaborate to make parking stalls into habitable spaces for a day. The event began in 2005 when Rebar, a San Francisco art and design studio, converted a single metered parking stall into a temporary public park. Locally, this event is led by UNL’s Associate Professor of Architecture Dr. Peter Olshavsky and sponsored by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Lincoln Chapter.

“While we hope that taking part in this global event promotes a better urban environment in Lincoln that is not so car oriented,” Olshavsky says, “we also want to show the role design can and should play in this city. Without good design, all of Lincoln suffers.”

The project, Olshavsky explains, is “part of the undergraduate architecture curriculum and offers numerous educational benefits to the students.” The installations are five-week team based collaborations. They provide students with experience in designing, prototyping and fabricating their works. Each installation is driven by clear ideas, guided by precise parameters and intentions and resolved through compelling design strategies. The student projects are under the supervision and educational direction of UNL’s second year faculty, Olshavsky, Marc Maxey, Bud Shenefelt and Zac Porter, the Teaching Assistants Nate Gradoville, Mallory Lane, Devin Mclean and Diane Nguyen and CoA’s Shop and Media manager Matt Bukrey.

PARK(ing) DAY installations will be on view from 9 am to 5pmin downtown Lincoln on P Street between 11th & 14th Street. The public is highly encouraged to engage with the students and enjoy the work!

