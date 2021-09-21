UN-L Celebrates Homecoming With ‘THE GOOD LIFE’
(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2021) This year’s University of Nebraska–Lincoln homecoming week runs Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 and will carry the theme “The Good Life.”
The week’s activities open with Showtime at Vine Street Fields at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 on the fields near 17th and Vine streets. Participants will be able to show off their singing, dancing and acting abilities in this student competition.
The Nebraska Alumni Association will host one-hour campus tours leaving from the Wick Alumni Center at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Pre-registration is required. Email [email protected] to make a reservation.
A Multicultural Homecoming Mixer, hosted by the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color and Nebraska Alumni Association, will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Wick Alumni Center. Lawrence Chatters, senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion, is the keynote speaker. Distinguished alumni Kevin Abourezk, Brad Brooks, Eulanda Sanders and Faiz Siddiqui will be honored. To register, visit https://huskeralum.org/Multicultural-Homecoming-21.
On Oct. 1, student lawn displays will be completed by 10:30 a.m. and judged at noon.
The College of Business will host a grand opening for its Diversity and Inclusion Gathering Space (DIGS) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Howard L. Hawks Hall. The program begins at 11:30, with the ribbon cutting at noon. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP, visit https://go.unl.edu/opendigs.
A Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center open house, hosted by the Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services, will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
The Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Hall of Fame reception and ceremony, also hosted by OASIS, will take place Oct. 1 in the Nebraska Union’s Platte River Room South. The reception is from 3 to 4:45 p.m., with the ceremony running from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Inducted into the Hall of Fame will be Cynthia K. Gooch-Grayson, Vernon J. Miller, Chau Nguyen, John Osiri, Marty Ramirez and Romulo “R.J.” Vega.
The Cornstock Festival, which is free and open to the public, is 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 on the plaza immediately east of Memorial Stadium. The event will feature a performance by Husker student Noah Floersch, food available for purchase from Chick-fil-A and Mary Ellen’s, a Ferris wheel, balloon artist, inflatable games, and 1,200 ears of grilled corn to be given away for free.
The annual homecoming parade starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 with a route that follows Vine Street, from 16th Street to the East Stadium plaza. The parade is free and open to the public. In addition to floats built by registered student organizations and community groups, participants include the Cornhusker Marching Band, the Spirit Squad, 2021 homecoming royalty and student groups. The homecoming jester competition will follow the parade on the East Stadium plaza.
Blood drives will be held during the week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Nebraska East Union’s Great Plains Room and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28-30 in the Nebraska Union’s Centennial Room.
In addition, a canned food drive to benefit the Husker Pantry will occur during the week, with donations due between 2 and 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the University Health Center, Room 123.
Elections of royalty will take place on students’ MyRED portal Sept. 29 and 30. Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime of the Nebraska-Northwestern football game on Oct. 2.
