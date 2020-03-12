UN-L Cancelling Classes

(KFOR NEWS March 12, 2020) The following statement from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln relates to COVID-19:
The University has canceled classes from March 16-20. After spring break, beginning March 30, all spring semester classes will be taught remotely and will not be taught in-person.
The university, including our university housing units, will remain open. We encourage our students to return home if possible. For those students who are unable to go home, we will continue to support you in the residence halls.
We are also suspending all non-essential university-sponsored domestic and international travel through the end of the semester. All summer study-abroad programs through June 30 are canceled.
Additional information on these and other policies is detailed below.
