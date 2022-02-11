UN-L Among Best Employers In Nebraska, Nation
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2022) The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is again counted among the best places to work in the Cornhusker State and across the nation.
In the most recent Forbes ranking of America’s Best Large Employers, the university is listed at No. 155 overall and No. 2 in Nebraska. The university is also No. 13 in the education sector nationally.
“Our employees work hard every day to support student success and create opportunity in Nebraska and around the world,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “I could not be prouder to call each of our faculty and staff colleagues. Their commitment truly makes this university a place where every person and every interaction matters.”
In their review, Forbes credits Nebraska’s flagship university for its commitment to forging students who are economic and cultural drivers for the state and beyond. The university offers a bold, transformative and supportive work environment that encourages employees to pursue professional development. Some of the most popular campus programs available to employees include: Employee Assistance Program; employee and dependent scholarship program; University Child Care; wellness programs and activities through Campus Recreation; leaves enabling flexible work-life balance; and organization development assistance. And, the University of Nebraska system is self-insured, providing a strong array of medical benefits to its employees.
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is second among four Nebraska-based employers in Forbes’ ranking of large employers (those with more than 5,000 employees). Mutual of Omaha is No. 25 overall, while Nelnet (248) and Kiewit (408) are also featured.
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is prominently listed in other Forbes rankings, including the best public universities (92), best research universities (129) and best higher education institutions in the Midwest (28).
The America’s Best Employers ranking is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 employees working for U.S. companies that have at least 1,000 workers. Respondents are consulted anonymously through several online panels, allowing employees to state opinions without being influenced by an employer.
The surveys included questions about work-related topics, direct recommendations (willingness to recommend their employer to family and friends) and indirect recommendations (evaluations of employers within respective industry).
Overall, 25 industries are represented in Forbes’ best employers ranking.
