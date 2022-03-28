Some things go together really well. Peanut and Jelly for example is a solid combo. Pepsi and IHOP have joined forces for a Maple Syrup flavored Pepsi. That’s a new one. Sounds horrible but I’d try it.
Where can I get a hold of a can of this magic liquid? Unfortunately you won’t be able to find it in stores or in IHOP restaurants. Now through March 29, Instagram and Twitter users will be encouraged to share an image of pancakes tagging Pepsi and IHOP’s accounts and using hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes. Two thousand winners will be able to try Pepsi Maple Syrup.