UFC AND Nevada make good!
Bells will soon sound ringside again in Vegas with the Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously giving the go ahead Wednesday.
The Nevada Appeal reports the Commission gave approval for two UFC and two Top Rank boxing events in the coming couple of weeks.
The first boxing bout is scheduled for June 9.
They’ll hold the Woodley v Burns fight at the UFC Apex which is a 130,000 Square-Foot, State-of-the-Art Production Center, Hosting Live Events, UFC Studio Shows, and More in Nevada this weekend!