U-Stop Partners With Boys & Girls Club

As part of U-Stop’s Kicks it Back to the Community program the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County will be receiving September’s charitable donations.
For the month of September all U-Stop locations in Lincoln will contain a coin receptacle for customers to donate directly to the Boys & Girls Club. On top of collecting donations, U-Stop will donate 2 cents per gallon sold during the weekend of September 13 th -15 th directly to the Club.
Mark Whitehead, President of Whitehead Oil Co., believes this program will raise critical awareness stating, “the Boys & Girls Club is a critical part of the community and our partnership for U-Stop’s Kicks it Back to the Community program is just our way of supporting organizations that have a positive impact on the community. For the month of August, we partnered with the Boy Scouts of America and were able to raise thousands of dollars to support them. We’re hoping to do the same for the Boys & Girls Club.”
