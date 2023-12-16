U.S. Treasury’s Announcement Allows GREET for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Credits

(KFOR December 16, 2023)The Nebraska Ethanol Board (NEB) Friday welcomed the U.S. Treasury Department’s decision to allow the use of a modified version of the Argonne National Laboratory’s Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) model in determining sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. GREET is the most accurate and comprehensive lifecycle emissions model. Ethanol is a premier, low-carbon feedstock for SAF production, and the decision proves critical to opening large-scale SAF opportunities for producers.

The NEB appreciates the collaborative efforts of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton and her advocacy to get this important guidance issued. “This guidance from the Treasury Department is a critical step for SAF produced from corn ethanol,” Director Vinton said. “The GREET model is the best and most current emissions model, and this decision means our farmers can continue to lead the way in feeding and fueling our planet.”

NEB Executive Director Reid Wagner also applauded the recognition of GREET. “The use of GREET represents a major opportunity for the future of SAF by leaving no feedstock, especially low-carbon ethanol, off the table,” Wagner said. “Using the GREET model maximizes the potential for producers to make SAF widespread in the years ahead, spurring innovation and creating greater opportunities for carbon emission reductions. We look forward to collaborating with the Treasury Department and other agencies as further guidance is issued next year.”