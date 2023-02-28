U.S. Supreme Court Hearing Two Cases From Six State Fighting Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–Nebraska is among six states are fighting against President Biden’s student loan forgiveness and Nebraska is named in one of two cases to be heard by U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday.

This comes six months after the President announced to forgive all or a portion of student loan debt for 43-million eligible borrowers. The nation’s high court has set aside two hours for arguments, but that could go longer. An estimated 370,000 Nebraskans stand to receive $10-20,000 in student loan forgiveness — if the Supreme Court agrees Biden has the authority to grant that relief.

Whether or not the debt gets canceled, the case’s resolution will bring changes. While federal student loan payments are currently paused, that will end 60 days after the case’s resolution — and if the case hasn’t been resolved by June 30, payments will resume 60 days after that.