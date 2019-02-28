U.S. Senate Recognizes UNL’s 150th Anniversary

A resolution recognizing the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s 150th anniversary was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Introduced by Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, the resolution highlights the university’s leadership in water, agriculture, early childhood education and research in rural development, national security and defense.

During her remarks on the Senate floor, Fischer said the university holds a dear place in her heart as a UNL graduate. “The university has grown over the last 150 years to an enrollment of over 25,000 students, providing over 5,000 new graduates to the workforce each year and over $2 billion in annual economic impact for Nebraska,” she said.

The university was chartered on Feb. 15, 1869, after the Morrill Land-Grant College Act provided Nebraska with land to establish a college focused on agriculture and mechanic arts.

Senator Ben Sasse also had positive thoughts of the anniversary. “There are many schools across the United States, but no state is so closely associated with its university as Nebraska is,” Sasse said. “We live in the greatest state in the nation — we’re a place of hard work, of grit and of perseverance. We took the Great American Desert and turned it into the breadbasket of the world. That’s the innovative pioneering spirit that you see today from the university. This is an anniversary to celebrate.”

The university celebrated its 150th year with Charter Week Feb. 11-15.

