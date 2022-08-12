U.S. Postal Service Hiking Prices For Holiday Season
(KFOR NEWS August 12, 2022 Mailing those Christmas cards will be a little more expensive this year – the U.S. Postal Service is raising prices for the holiday season.
The USPS announced Thursday that prices would go up starting Oct. 2nd and run through Jan. 22nd. The price hike includes Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, and other parcel categories, but not international mail. The money goes towards covering the extra labor needed during the busy holiday season.
Similar price hikes were put into effect over the last two years.
