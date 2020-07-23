      Weather Alert

U.S Gives Pfizer Nearly $2 Million For Corona Virus Vaccine

Jul 23, 2020 @ 4:15am

(KFOR NEWS  July 23, 2020)   The U.S. is paying Pfizer nearly $2 billion for the first 100 million doses of its still-in-development coronavirus vaccine.

Under the contract, the U.S. would get the first 100 million doses manufactured at $20 each, along with the rights to up to 500 million more doses.

Large-scale clinical trials for Pfizer’s vaccine are set to begin this month, followed by an FDA review.  The company hopes to have its vaccine ready by December.

