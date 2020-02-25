U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Gives Energy Star Rating to Nebraska Fertilizer Plant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized two nitrogenous fertilizer plants on Tuesday as the first of their kind to earn the EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance. Koch Fertilizer’s plant in Beatrice, Nebraska, and Simplot’s plant in Helm, California, both earned 2019 ENERGY STAR certification.
“We are proud to be recognized among the most energy-efficient facilities of this kind in the U.S.,” said Koch Fertilizer Beatrice Plant Manager Phil Tasset. “We recognize the financial and societal benefits from continuously improving our plant operations, including process improvements to reduce energy consumption.”
The U.S. fertilizer industry spends nearly half a billion dollars on energy each year. The EPA believes the energy performance achievements of these two ENERGY STAR certified plants indicate that there are many opportunities for the industry to increase energy efficiency.
