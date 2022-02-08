U.S DISTRICT COURT JUDGE JOHN GERRARD TO TAKE SENIOR STATUS
Lincoln, NE (February 7, 2022) United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard announced today that he will take senior status effective February 6, 2023. His transition to senior status will occur after eleven years’ service on the federal court, and will create a vacancy on Nebraska’s U.S. District Court bench. Prior to his federal judgeship, Judge Gerrard served as a justice on the Nebraska Supreme Court for 16½ years.
Nebraska has three active federal district judgeships—two in Omaha, and one in Lincoln. Such judgeships are filled by Presidential nomination and Senate confirmation. Generally, Presidents work closely with Senators from the state in which the vacancy occurs, and give significant weight to the Senators’ recommendations.
“Nebraska has a long history of promptly filling vacancies on the federal bench,” said Judge Gerrard. “And I am confident that Senator Deb Fischer and Senator Ben Sasse will work with President Biden toward the timely nomination and confirmation of a highly qualified successor judge. Because Nebraska has only three active federal district judgeships, it is important that the vacancy be filled as soon as possible for this busy court.”
Judge Gerrard will maintain a full caseload pending the confirmation of his successor, and will maintain a significant caseload thereafter.