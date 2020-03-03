U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Launches New Online Tip Form
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services launched a new online tip form on Tuesday to help the public provide the agency with information about immigration fraud.
The new online form, available on the public website, prompts the form user for the information that the USCIS’ fraud investigators need to investigate allegations of immigration benefit fraud or abuse.
The form collects information related to the relevant fraud, identifies the type of benefit in question and provides space for the form user to describe the alleged fraud or abuse in additional detail.
“Safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system is top priority for the Trump administration and is central to the agency’s mission,” said Joseph Edlow, the USCIS deputy director for policy.
This online form streamlines fraud reporting by replacing three email boxes USCIS now uses for fraud and abuse reporting. The tip form will make the tip process more effective and efficient.
