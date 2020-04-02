U.S. Chamber of Commerce Creates COVID-19 Benefits Guide for Nebraska
Small businesses are bearing the brunt of the disruption from COVID-19. To combat this disruption, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a guide to help small businesses, independent contractors, and gig economy workers prepare to file for a coronavirus relief loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is working with state and local chambers across the country to provide businesses with the information they need to stay afloat and keep people employed during the pandemic,” said Suzanne Clark, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “This comprehensive guide ensures small business owners fully understand what aid is available to them and how to access those funds as quickly as possible.”
Access the Emergency Loan Small Business guide and checklist here.
