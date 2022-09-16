U.S. and State Flags Stolen From Lincoln School

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–Police are investigating a theft case, where flags were stolen off a flagpole at a south Lincoln middle school.

LPD Captain Todd Kocian says sometime between September 9 and September 13 unknown people stole flags from the flagpole in front of Pound Middle School, 4700 South 45th Street. A US flag and Nebraska state flag were stolen for a $250 loss. The flags were being flown at half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

If you have information on the flags, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.