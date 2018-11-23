Two Workers Rescued After Trench Collapse

Two people are safe after being trapped when a trench collapsed in northwest Lincoln Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to NW 56th and Aurora streets around 8 p.m. Wednesday night on reports of two victims trapped in a 10-foot deep trench with loose dirt.

The men were conducting emergency repairs to a fiber optic cable in order to restore 911 service in the air park neighborhood. One of the workers fell in the hole, the other man became trapped after trying to get him out. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.