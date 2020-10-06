Two Women Jogging Become Victims of Indecent Exposure Along South Lincoln Trail
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–Lincoln Police are investigating an indecent exposure case, after two women say a man exposed himself to them while they were jogging on the Rock Island Trail early Monday morning near 33rd and Sheridan Blvd.
Police say the victims told them the man was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt, exposing and inappropriately touching himself. According to investigators, when the victims threatened to call police, the suspect took off.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact LPD.