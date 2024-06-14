Two Women Assaulted by Unknown Man Along MoPac Trail

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–Two incidents of women being assaulted along the MoPac Trail between 56th Street and North Cotner Boulevard in northeast Lincoln that last two weeks.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas says the first case happened late in the afternoon on June 7, as a 39-year-old woman was running when she was approached by a man on a bike. The suspect apparently asked the victim for a phone number and had complimented her appearance. The victim refused to give her number and she was slapped on her buttocks. Thomas says the victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic or black male in his 20s, about 5-8, 160 pounds with short, kinky black hair, wearing a white shirt and long dark pants.

A similar incident happened June 7, where a 39-year-old woman was running at the time. That victim was slapped on her buttocks twice. If you have information on any of these crimes, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.