Two Teens Captured After Stealing Vehicle From Northeast Lincoln Home Wednesday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 6)–A couple of teens were caught in a stolen vehicle, after a chase late Wednesday night in north Lincoln.

According to Police Captain Todd Kocian, officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of NW 2nd and West Furnas, where they tried to stop it from taking off. About a half-hour later, the stolen 2021 Suburu Accent was seen in the area of 56th and Fletcher. State Troopers in the area were able to put out stop sticks and the two teens jumped out and ran, while officers told them to stop.

A taser was deployed after one of the teens tried to reach around his waistband area. The Accent was stolen earlier Wednesday evening from a home near 87th and Holdrege, after it was left unlocked with the key fob inside.

Both the 15-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were put in the Youth Detention Center. The driver was charged with two counts of flee to avoid arrest and auto theft. No charges have been listed toward the passenger.