Two Streets Close August 10th For Railroad Track Repair
(KFOR NEWS August 10, 2022) Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, two streets will be closed for railroad track repair. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday, August 11.
The projects are as follows:
- Pioneers Boulevard between Highway 2 and South Ninth Street – The recommended detour is Highway 2 to South 14th Street to Old Cheney Road to South First Street.
- South 84th Street between Highway 2 and Yankee Hill Road – The recommended detour is Highway 2 to South 91st Street to Yankee Hill Road.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
