Two Street Closures Begin July 30th and August 1st
(KFOR NEWS July 29, 2022) Portions of two streets will close beginning Sunday, July 30th and Monday, August 1st:
- Saturday, July 30 – “M” Street between South 12th and South 13th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for a construction project at the U.S. Bank building. Sidewalks on the north side of “M” Street will be closed. There will be no access to the area. The parking garage exit onto “M” Street will be redirected to South 12th Street.
- Monday, August 1 – North 14th Street between Dawes Avenue and Adams Street will be closed for asphalt and concrete repair. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Sidewalks will remain open. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 12.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
