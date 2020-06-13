Two Separate Accidents Send Six to the Hospital
Two separate car accidents happened last night, sending six total to the hospital.
Lincoln Police say three people have been hospitalized after a pickup truck nearly crashed into a building. It happened outside the boarded-up Metro PCS at 26th & O Streets, a little after 1:00 a.m. reports our media partner 10/11 Now.
Lincoln Police reports at the scene that an eastbound pickup truck lost control past 25th Street and crashed hard. Three people inside were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and are now stable. All three people had to be extricated from the pickup by Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The cause is still under investigation.
—
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened late Friday night, reports 10/11 News. LSO says a pickup truck with three people inside crashed into a ditch at Northwest 40th & West Raymond Road just before 11:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office says all three people were hospitalized with unknown injuries, but they’re considered to be non-life-threatening at this time. LSO told 10/11 NOW at the scene that alcohol may be a factor in the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.
