Two People Wounded During Overnight Shooting In Southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–A shooting early Thursday morning at a southeast Lincoln home remains under investigation.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper tells KFOR News officers were called shortly after 12:30am to the 2700 block of South 66th Place, which is near Normal Boulevard and Van Dorn Street, about someone being shot and were taking themselves to the hospital. When officers showed up, they found out two people had been shot and went to the hospital on their own. Their gunshot wounds are not life-threatening.
Sgt. Cooper says someone showed up and fired shots into the home where a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were wounded. He says this was a targeted shooting, but there is no ongoing threat to the general public.
Police continue looking for whoever fired those gunshots. If you have information on this shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.