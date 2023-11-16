Two People Injured Early Thursday in Southeast Lincoln Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–At least two people were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled and crashed early Thursday morning in southeast Lincoln.

Police Lt. Brian Golden tells KFOR News officers and LFR were called to the area of 86th and Old Cheney around 4am. When crews arrived, no one was found at the crash scene. However, two people in the car made it to a nearby gas station for help.

Both victims were taken to a Lincoln hospital with what are determined to be non life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and traffic was reopened in the area around 7:30am Thursday.