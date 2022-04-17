      Weather Alert

Two people injured after Saturday afternoon crash in southeast Lincoln

Apr 17, 2022 @ 1:44pm

LINCOLN, Neb. (Apr. 17, 2022 – KOLN) – Two people were injured after a three-vehicle crash near 33rd and Randolph Streets on Saturday at around 2:15 p.m.

According to Lincoln Police, an eastbound vehicle on Randolph ran a red light and struck a vehicle, which caused the secondary vehicle to strike a third vehicle.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said two people were transported from the scene, and others were treated and released. No life-threatening injures were reported.

