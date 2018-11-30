Two People In Custody, Weapon Found After Fremont High Lockdown

FREMONT—The school day had ended at Fremont High School, about an hour north of Lincoln, on Thursday afternoon, when the building went into lockdown after a student reported seeing two people walk into the building.

One of those two people apparently had a gun. According to investigators, the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Fremont Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt during the incident, which prompted a nearby grade school and the YMCA to take necessary precautions.

Fremont Police, along with the sheriff’s departments from Dodge and Saunders counties and the Nebraska State Patrol helped in the response.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 6pm Thursday, according to authorities. At least one of the suspects was still in custody.

The investigation continues.