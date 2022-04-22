Two People Hospitalized Following House Fire Early Friday In SE Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Two people were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown, after a fire broke out at their southeast Lincoln home early Friday morning.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the home off of 56th and Otoe suffered heavy damage. “It’s going to be an 80% loss,” Crist said. Damage amounts to the home were $180,000, while contents were at least $30,000 or more.
Crist says a visually impaired man helped get his wife out of the house and both were found outside the home, before being taken to the hospital. Crist says an improperly discarded cigarette is to blame for causing the fire.