Two People Arrested For Drug and Trespassing Offenses Near Downtown Lincoln Demolition Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 22)–Two arrests were made following a reported trespassing case early Friday morning at the demolition site of the Journal Star printing building near 9th and “Q” Street.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says an officer saw someone inside the job site and found a truck parked next to the fence. Kocian says they were tipped by Police in Ashland about someone planning to steal copper wiring and construction equipment.

Officers were setting up a perimeter, when they saw 43-year-old Ryan Mar of Lincoln walking in the area. He was found to have nearly 3 grams of meth and five-and-a-half grams of marijuana in his possession. Mar was arrested for drug possession charges.

Officers remained in the area and a short time later contacted the owner of the truck, 57-year-old Jay Walton of Waverly, and arrested him for trespassing.