Two People Arrested Following Brief Pursuits Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday, following two short pursuits.

Around 3:20pm Tuesday, a state trooper got word about a car driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80, just west of Lincoln. A few minutes later, the trooper saw the car going in excess of 110 mph and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. A pursuit was started and just a couple of minutes later, the car left the road, hit a road sign and went into the ditch before coming to a stop about a mile west of the NW 48th Street exit.

The driver, 28-year-old Makaila Fryrear of Lincoln, was not hurt and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and having no operator’s license.

Just before 10pm Tuesday, a state trooper saw an SUV speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora, just east of Grand Island. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused and sped off, leading to a pursuit.

The suspect’s SUV reached speeds over 100 mph as it was heading westbound on Highway 34 and a short time later, the SUV tried to pass a westbound pickup truck in the eastbound lane and caused a crash between the truck and an eastbound car. Everyone involved was checked out by medical personnel at the scene or at an Aurora hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 16-year-old male from Iowa, was lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.