Two People and Their Pets Escape House Fire Early Monday

November 7, 2022 11:32AM CST
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A house fire early Monday morning in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood leaves behind $150,000 and has forced two people to relocate for the time being.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue received the call around 6am to a home in the 1600 block of SW Jordan Street, where it was called in as a smoke smell in the area that was soon identified as an attic fire.  LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews saw heavy smoke and fire from the attic of a single-family home.  Two people inside, along with two dogs and a cat were able to get out of the home safely.

The back side of a home that caught on fire early Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in the 1600 block of SW Jordan Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue)

Crist says the homeowner told fire officials he was in the middle of getting his smoke detectors replaced and a family dog had alerted them about the fire.  Faulty wiring in a kitchen wall is to blame for starting the fire that went up into the attic space.

No one was was hurt.

