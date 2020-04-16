Two of three Covid-19 Cases reported Thursday are community acquired
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on 4/16/20, bringing the community total to 62.
Two of the cases are women in their 30s and 50s. These two cases were found to be community acquired, bringing the total number of community spread cases to 43. The third case is an individual in their 30s, which is still under investigation. All are self-isolating, and close contacts are self-quarantined.
LLCHD is now monitoring 63 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 1,899 negative tests and 62 positives with 9 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 21 deaths.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.
If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.