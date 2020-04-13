Two New COVID-19 Cases In Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS April 13, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Sunday that 2 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total of positive cases to 52. The new cases – a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s – are under investigation.
LLCHD is now monitoring 91 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 1,534 negative tests and 52 positives with 18 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 17 deaths.
