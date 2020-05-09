      Breaking News
Two Nebraska Department of Corrections at the State Penitentiary Tested Positive for COVID-19

May 9, 2020 @ 7:31am

On Friday, Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes announced that two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Both staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. They are self-isolating at home.

Anyone who may have had close contact with those employees will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday. To date, seven employees with NDCS have tested positive for COVID-19.

