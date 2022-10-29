Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Friday Night Accidents

(KFOR October 29, 2022) Two fatal accidents occurred hours apart Friday night in the Capital City. Lincoln Police Sergeant Jason Wesch told KFOR News the first accident occurred around 7 pm when a West bound motorcycle collided with a Northbound truck at the intersection of 11th and Adams. The second accident happened around 10:30 pm as a northbound motorcyclist exiting the downtown area on Interstate-180 ran into the back of a northbound vehicle. Both motorcyclists died as a result of their injuries. Both accidents remain under investigation and names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of Next of Kin.