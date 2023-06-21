Two More Road Projects Start Wednesday in South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–As part of the Lincoln On The Move Project, there will be a couple of road closures beginning Wednesday morning.

The stretch of 70th Street from Pine Lake Road to Badger Drive will close to add turn lanes for a private development and work there should be done by Thursday. Also, 48th Street from Briarpark Drive to Nebraska Parkway is closing for pavement repair, removing and replacing pavement, utility adjustments, median and curb repairs. Work should be done by August 18th.

Detour signs will be set up for each project. Click the link for more details on both projects and other road work happening in the Lincoln area.

Road projects-Lincoln On The Move