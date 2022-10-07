Two More Men Arrested In Connection To Sept. 25 Downtown Lincoln Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday morning made two arrests about an hour apart from one another, in connection to the September 25 homicide of an Omaha man in an alleyway near 18th and “O” Street.

Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers Wednesday arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher at a home near NW 7th and West “P” Street for being an accessory, tampering with evidence and tampering with a witness. About an hour later that morning arrested 27-year-old Said Salahuddin at a home near 41st and Baldwin for being an accessory.

The first suspect arrested the day after the body was found, 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher, is already in jail for first-degree murder in connection to Brannon’s death.

LPD has not indicated yet what the motive was in Brannon’s death.