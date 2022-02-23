Two More Covid-19 Deaths In Lincoln Tuesday
Lincoln, NE (February 22, 2022) Lincoln had two more deaths from covid-19 today. They included a man in his 40’s and another man in his 80’s. The pandemic death toll in Lancaster County now stands at 419. 42 new cases were confirmed today.
COMPLETE DAILY INFORMATION SUMMARY
Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend and holiday: 57 Saturday, 27 Sunday, 12 Monday
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 42
Total cases: 68,965
Deaths reported today: 2, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, and a man in his 80s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized
Total number of deaths: 419
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
59 with 36 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 23 from other communities (1 on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: elevated orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is high. Updated public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
At-Home Test Reporting:
The health department launched a new resource that gives Lancaster County residents the option of reporting results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the health department and connects them to helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 226,716
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 211,389
- Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 66.2%
- Booster doses: 119,250
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Tuesday, February 22, 2:45 to 6 p.m., Prescott Elementary School, 1930 S. 20th St.
- Wednesday, February 23, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Hartley Elementary School, 730 N. 33rd St.
- Thursday, February 24, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Everett Elementary School, 1123 “C” St.
- Friday, February 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006