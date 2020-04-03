Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday In Lincoln
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that two lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lincoln have been reported, bringing the community’s total to 14. The cases are individuals in their 20s and 70s. LLCHD is investigating and will have more information this afternoon.
LLCHD is now monitoring 97 individuals. Lancaster County reports 544 negative tests and 14 positives with eight cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and six deaths.
The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Friday, April 3, which you can hear on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions. Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and health.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.