Two More COVID-19 Cases In Lincoln Brings Total To 59
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR Apr. 15)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community’s total to 59. The new cases are individuals in their 20s and 60s. LLCHD is investigating.
LLCHD is now monitoring 63 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 1,804 negative tests and 59 positives with 11 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 20 deaths.
The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Wednesday, April 15, which will be carried live on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access free drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.
If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.