Two-Month-Old Lincoln Girl’s Death Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–The death of a two-month-old Lincoln girl is under investigation, but no formal charges have been brought up.

KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, reports that a custody filing in Lancaster County Juvenile Court shows the baby was taken to a Lincoln hospital March 28 unresponsive and not breathing. The girl was pronounced dead the same day. Court documents say the mother’s story about what happened leading up to bringing her daughter to the emergency room has changed and been inconsistent.

Health and Human services caseworkers talked to the woman’s four other children shortly after the baby’s death, where three of them gave similar stories and sounded coached. One of them told investigators the mother’s boyfriend was at the house. He apparently is on parole for 3rd-degree sexual assault of a child and is a registered sex offender.

The four children are in state custody.