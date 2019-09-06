Two Men Put In Jail After Drug Seizure Inside Vehicle

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police arrested two men Thursday evening with one of them wanted on outstanding warrants, along seizing drugs and paraphernalia.
Officers saw a vehicle parked outside of an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Salt Valley View and talked to 34-year-old Garret Blythe, who then was identified for having outstanding warrants. He ran from the vehicle and was captured a short time later.
The driver, 30-year-old Jordan Blythe, was taken to jail for possession with intent to deliver. Officers found 2.3 grams of suspected meth, syringes and other paraphernalia.
Garret Blythe was put in jail for obstruction and his outstanding warrants.